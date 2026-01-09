World of Warcraft: How To Purchase Legion Remix Housing Decor in Midnight

World of Warcraft players who have been saving up their currency will be able to purchase Legion Remix Housing decor items when the latest Remix event is over, but it will be more expensive for them.

Legion Remix Housing Decor Price conversion in Midnight

Screenshot: Blizzard

Now that the new year has arrived, it is almost time for World of Warcraft players to say goodbye to Legion Remix and start looking forward to the game’s next major retail content expansion. Legion Remix kicked off in October 2025 and the limited-time throwback experience is scheduled to conclude on January 19, 2026.

Videos by VICE

Players who have been hoarding Bronze currency during the event should definitely get to a vendor and start spending before January 19 arrives. After Legion Remix concludes, WoW players will luckily still be able to purchase Legion Remix Housing decor items in Midnight. That said, buying them during Legion Remix is a much better deal, so players should definitely spend the Bronze if they have it and are interested in these cosmetic items.

Once Legion Remix has ended and the Midnight Pre-Expansion Content Update is live, players who want these items will need to visit Val’zuun in The Underbelly in Dalaran (Broken Isles).

Shoppers will have to hand over both Veiled Argunite (earned from activities on Argus) and Order Resources to purchase from him. Here is a full breakdown of how much each Legion Decor item will cost at Val’zuun’s shop:

Small Legion Candle – 50 Veiled Argunite, 1500 Order Resources

Large Legion Candle – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Legion’s Fel Brazier – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Legion’s Fel Torch – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Vertical Felsteel Chain – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Hanging Felsteel Chain – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Eredar Lord’s Fel Torch – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Demonic Storage Chest – 50 Veiled Argunite, 3000 Order Resources

Tome of the Corrupt – 50 Veiled Argunite, 6000 Order Resources

Legion Torture Rack – 50 Veiled Argunite, 6000 Order Resources

Hanging Felsteel Cage – 50 Veiled Argunite, 12000 Order Resources

Vrykul Lord’s Throne – 50 Veiled Argunite, 12000 Order Resources

Sentinel’s Moonwing Gaze – 50 Veiled Argunite, 18000 Order Resources

Corruption Pit – 50 Veiled Argunite, 18000 Order Resources

Legion’s Holo-Communicator – 50 Veiled Argunite, 18000 Order Resources

Fel Fountain – 50 Veiled Argunite, 18000 Order Resources

Altar of the Corrupted Flames – 50 Veiled Argunite, 18000 Order Resources

The rate that players earn Bronze in Legion Remix was cranked up in early December, so players who have been consistently engaged in that content will hopefully have enough currency to get everything they need before the event expires. If not, it is good to know that there will still be a way to get these decor items in Midnight, even if the full collection would take a crazy grind to save up for.

The Fel-Green aesthetic of the Legion Remix Housing Decor items may appeal to players who are nostalgic for the Legion vibes or who like the traditional WoW warlock style. Those players should prepare for many trips to Argus for the Argunite grind if they don’t have the Bronze to spend now.

What are World of Warcraft Housing Decor items?

Screenshot: Blizzard

For lapsed WoW players who might be wondering what housing decor items are all about, this is a fairly new feature. The Midnight expansion officially adds player housing to Azeroth, but many players have gained early access to the feature by pre-ordering the upcoming expansion.

Once players have secured player housing and staked their claim, they can then decorate and personalize their house using cosmetic decor items.

Housing decor can be acquired a number of different ways in the game, including from vendors (such is the case for these Legion Remix items), world drops, The Trading Post, or even from dungeon and raid loot. Once a piece of decor is added to the Housing Journal, it is available to all characters on the account.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. The Midnight expansion releases March 2, 2026.