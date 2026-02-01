World of Warcraft Labyrinths Explained: Everything to Know About the Mega-Dungeons

Blizzard recently shared a ton of new World of Warcraft news in the State of Azeroth address, including a brand new content type called Labyrinths. The upcoming content type is tailored for single-player or small group experiences and offers epic Mega-Dungeon inspired gameplay and reward opportunities.

A look back at Delves

Screenshot: Blizzard

WoW veterans who have already played The War Within are likely familiar with Delves. For those who haven’t played the MMORPG in a while, it’s worth reviewing this content type, since it helped inspire Labyrinths.

Videos by VICE

Delves are adventures for 1-5 players. Delves are intended to provide short-form instanced scenario that players can either solo or run through with a group of 2-5 players in less than 30 minutes. Players can work up the tiers of Delves for increasingly exciting and powerful rewards.

With Labyrinths, WoW devs are hoping to build on the popularity of Delves and provide an even more epic experience.

What is a WoW Labyrinth?

Play video

Labyrinths are targeting players who love Delve gameplay, but want experiences that are more than bite-sized. The Labyrinths stick to what make Delve’s gameplay loop engaging, but evolves the concept with scenarios inspired by mega-dungeons.

These Labyrinths are going to be large sprawling experiences that players can tackle all at once or a bit at a time depending on their schedule and appetite. Labyrinths will have a different form and reward structure than what is currently available in Delves, but the experiences will retain the core elements of exploring and besting foes alongside a Delve companion.

The freedom to tackle Labyrinths all at once or progress at your own pace is going to be a huge selling-point for WoW players who love the content, but simply don’t have as much time to dedicate to the MMO as they might have ten or twenty years ago.

When Will Labyrinths be available in World of Warcraft?

Screenshot: Blizzard

The State of Azeroth featured a detailed 2026 roadmap for World of Warcraft: Midnight that offers a good look at what is planned in the coming year. Labyrinths are slotted in as part of the 12.1.5 update, which will also include a new raid and new content and systems.

Although there is no release window associated with 12.1.5 on the road map, there are some big clues to help narrow things down. Blizzard has confirmed that 12.1.5 will arrive after BlizzCon. That event takes places on September 12, 2026, so it is very likely that 12.1.5 will arrive in the fall of 2026, which would still leave room for 12.1.7 to arrive closer to the holidays in late November or early December.

More details about Labyrinths are sure to arrive in the months leading up to that patch, especially once the content hits the test realms. Fans can also likely expect some kind of preview of the 12.1.5 content at BlizzCon in September.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. The Midnight expansion releases on March 2, 2026. Labyrinths are aiming for a release with patch 12.1.5.