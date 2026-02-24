World of Warcraft May Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft is reportedly looking at ways to increase the value of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, according to one insider, Game Pass could actually get a new tier that includes a World of Warcraft subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate May Bundle World of Warcraft

Screenshot: Xbox

This latest update comes from Windows Central’s Jez Corden. In a recent livestream, the insider reacted to the recent shakeup at Xbox, with Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond leaving the company. However, during the broadcast, Corden also opened up about a rumor he had heard about Xbox Game Pass.

Videos by VICE

According to the journalist, Microsoft could be looking at ways to increase the value of their subscription service. “I think making it so there are more reasons to subscribe at $30 is probably, for Xbox, a race against time right now. We need to make this work and make people feel like it’s worthwhile.” Corden then revealed a rumor he had heard about Microsoft considering adding World of Warcraft to Game Pass.

Screenshot: Xbox

“One thing I did hear, and I don’t know if this would ever happen, but I heard they were exploring putting the World of Warcraft subscription, and some of the other subscriptions like Fallout First and Minecraft Realms, into Game Pass Ultimate. Now if they did that, if they put World of Warcraft, Minecraft Realms, Fallout First, and the Elder Scrolls subscription into Game Pass Ultimate, then oh boy, does it become worth it.”

Is the Xbox Game Pass World of Warcraft Rumor Legit?

Screenshot: Xbox

It should be pointed out that Jez Corden did not say a new Xbox Game Pass tier with World of Warcraft was happening. The industry veteran was responding to a recent report from The Verge’s Tom Warren. According to Warren, Microsoft looking at ways to increase the value of Game Pass Ultimate. To be clear, Corden was more so sharing what he had heard in passing.

But he was also upfront about it not being a leak or an official source. Still, given Corden’s history with Microsoft and Windows, it’s interesting that it’s something he’s heard in the background. If Microsoft did actually add WoW to Xbox Game Pass, that would be a pretty huge deal.

Play video

One thing that often gets overlooked is that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently includes the Fortnite Crew subscription. If they added World of Warcraft on top of that, it would make the Xbox service a lot more compelling.

In October 2025, Microsoft announced an Xbox Game Pass price hike. This saw subscriptions costing almost 50% more than in previous years. With Xbox executives Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond now out at the company, it could be a case of Microsoft trying new strategies to get players subscribing to the service again.