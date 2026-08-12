World of Warcraft: Midnight Coiled Isle Update Adds A Ton of New Content

World of Warcraft: Midnight continues to expand in its first major content update with the unveiling of the Coiled Isle.

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World of Warcraft: Midnight launched earlier this year in March 2026 and players have been busy reaching max level and defeating everything the second part of the Worldsould Saga has to throw at them.

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Now that many players have completed the launch content, it’s time for Blizzard to expand Midnight with the Curse of Ula’tek content update. This huge patch is the first major content addition to Midnight and expands the story and the playable area by incorporating a new dungeon, delves, and lots more.

Here is a full list of everything that is live now with the 12.1 update:

Lair – The Tidebound Grotto – World Difficulty

New Dungeon – Altar of Fangs

Midnight Dungeons – Heroic and Mythic 0 difficulties (Mythic 0 is on a weekly reset and drops 292 item level gear).

Fresh Dungeon Rotation – Altar of Fangs (New Dungeon), Murder Row, Den of Nalorakk, The Blinding Vale, Voidscar Arena, Kings’ Rest (Battle for Azeroth), Temple of Sethraliss (Battle for Azeroth), and Ruby Life Pools (Dragonflight)

Prey Season 2 – Normal and Hard Modes

Delves Season 2 – Nemesis ? Difficulty, All Tiers, No Bountiful

Training Grounds: Arenas

Credit toward Great Vault Season 2 rewards begins.

Additionally, the following content updates with be live on August 18 with the start of Season 2:

NEW! The Venomous Abyss Raid – Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Raid Finder Wing 1

Mythic+ Season 2

Mythic 0 is on a daily reset (drops 292 item level gear)

PvP Season 2

Delves Season 2 – Nemesis ?? Difficulty, Bountiful Delves, and Keys

Prey Season 2 – Nightmare Mode and Curse of the Isle

Great Vault Season 2 Gear becomes available.

Lair: The Tidebound Grotto – Normal, Heroic and Mythic (Flexible-Scaling) Difficulties

Throughout the new quests, players will continue the story of Zul’jan as the fog lifts from the island off the east coast of Zul’Aman.

“We’ll join Zul’jarra as she pursues him to bring her brother and others home to Zul’Aman. We’ll delve into a long-buried history of the Coiled Isle, learn more about what is locked away, and who was left behind.”

Heroes will also undertake a variety of new activities within the mountain on the Coiled Isle as they explore this corrupted eco-system filled with poisonous waters and venomous foes.

While in the zone players will have access to a custom talent tree that will provide different perks of player power along with quality-of-life perks. These perks can include things such as something to reduce the potency of the venom found around the isle as you explore.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC.