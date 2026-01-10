World of Warcraft Players Can Get a Turtle Mount With a Cannon at the January Trading Post

The January Trading Post full stock has been revealed and World of Warcraft players are able to trade in some Trader’s Tender for a giant turtle mount who is wielding a cannon.

Everything in the January Trading Post

Screenshot: Blizzard

Each month World of Warcraft players are able to trade in Trader’s Tender currency to score some exciting mounts, pets, and appearances at the rotating Trading Post. The January event has some very cool appearances up for grabs, but one of the most enticing for many players is going to be the Savage Crimson Battle Turtle mount.

Videos by VICE

This aquatic mount is a great option for players who don’t have a way to increase their speed while moving through water. The mount won’t move very fast while players are on land, but its water movement speed makes it well worth the Trader’s Tender for players who don’t already have a favorite water-based mount.

Mounts and Pets

Savage Crimson Battle Turtle Mount – 500 Trader’s Tender

– 500 Trader’s Tender Brilliant Sunburst Peafowl Mount – 750 Trader’s Tender

– 750 Trader’s Tender Wind-Up Wuffi Pet – 300 Trader’s Tender

Armor Transmog Appearances

Basic Crimson Sabatons Feet – 40 Trader’s Tender

– 40 Trader’s Tender Crimson Winter Toque Head – 50 Trader’s Tender

– 50 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Sorcerer’s Brick Garb Head and Cloak – 100 Trader’s Tender

– 100 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Crimson Sweatsuit Chest and Legs – 100 Trader’s Tender

– 100 Trader’s Tender Thalassian Archer’s Quiver Back/Cloak – 100 Trader’s Tender

– 100 Trader’s Tender Crest of Unending Woe Back/Cloak – 150 Trader’s Tender

– 150 Trader’s Tender Iron Chainkini Chest – 150 Trader’s Tender

– 150 Trader’s Tender Steam-Powered Golden Cloak Back/Cloak – 300 Trader’s Tender

– 300 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Villager’s City Collection Head, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands – 440 Trader’s Tender

– 440 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Villager’s City Attire Head, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands – 440 Trader’s Tender

– 440 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Golden Clockwork Attire Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrists, Hands, Back/Cloak – 650 Trader’s Tender

Weapon Transmog Appearances

Thalassian Recruit’s Bow – 80 Trader’s Tender

– 80 Trader’s Tender Axe of the Crimson Crescent One-Hand Axe – 90 Trader’s Tender

– 90 Trader’s Tender Shield of Unending Woe Shield – 100 Trader’s Tender

– 100 Trader’s Tender Crusader’s Ruby Blade One-Hand Sword – 200 Trader’s Tender

– 200 Trader’s Tender Crusader’s Ruby Mace One-Hand Mace – 200 Trader’s Tender

– 200 Trader’s Tender Crusader’s Ruby Greatblade Two-Hand Sword – 230 Trader’s Tender

– 230 Trader’s Tender Crusader’s Ruby Greatmace Two-Hand Mace – 230 Trader’s Tender

– 230 Trader’s Tender Golden Clockwork Defender Shield – 260 Trader’s Tender

– 260 Trader’s Tender Long-Range Golden Clockstopper Gun – 300 Trader’s Tender

– 300 Trader’s Tender Golden Clockwork Doomfist Fist Weapon – 300 Trader’s Tender

– 300 Trader’s Tender Golden Clockwork Power Hammer Two-Hand Mace – 325 Trader’s Tender

January Trading Post Bonus Reward

Screenshot: Blizzard

Although many WoW players are currently wrapping up Legion Remix, some players are also spending their time in retail WoW and preparing for the Midnight pre-expansion patch. Those players might as well take the time to fill their Traveler’s Log for the month and earn the Vengeful Regalia of the Crusader ensemble.

In order to earn this bonus reward, players just need to complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in the Adventure Guide.

Where to Purchase January Trading Post Items

Screenshot: Blizzard

Players who do want to pick up the Savage Crimson Battle Turtle or any of the other items in the January Trading Post can visit one of the following locations:

T&W (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind

Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar

Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn, where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.

That should be everything players need to know to determine how they want to spend their Trader’s Tender this month. Be sure to keep an eye on the Traveler’s Log to take note of how to earn more currency and make progress towards the monthly bonus reward.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. The Midnight expansion releases March 2, 2026.