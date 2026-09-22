World of Warcraft Retail Will Not Add Skyborn or Player Surnames During Worldsoul Saga

World of Warcraft players have been loving some of the new content and features in WoW: Forever, but retail fans shouldn’t expect to see any Forever-inspired changes before until after The Last Titan at the earliest.

No WoW: Forever Features Are Coming to Retail Before The Last Titan Concludes

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The World of Warcraft: Forever beta is currently underway and MMO fans have been flocking to the test in massive quantities. There seems to be a serious demand for this third pillar of the WoW offerings and early reactions are very positive.

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The response to WoW: Forever has been so powerful that some of its key features are even being asked for in the main retail pillar of World of Warcraft. During a recent Developer Q&A that took place shortly after BlizzCon 2026, some key members of the World of Warcraft retail team fielded questions about Midnight and the upcoming The Last Titan expansion.

One question asked if WoW: Forever races could make their way to the retail pillar of World of Warcraft. The developers seemed open to the idea in the long run, but definitively confirmed that it won’t happen during The Worldsoul Saga.

Similarly, another question brought up the surname feature in Forever as a great addition and asked if retail WoW would consider adding that feature. The short answer from the dev team was: “Not during the Worldsoul Saga.”

It seems clear that with the Worldsoul Saga halfway over, the team is fully locked into their plans and concentrating on delivering the major Eclipse content update and then preparing for the launch of The Last Titan and all of its post-launch plans.

Blizzard hasn’t shared what will be next for retail WoW after the Worldsoul Saga concludes, so there is still a lot of mystery about what content will be arriving in 2028 and into the future. Some fans are theorizing that The Last Titan could conclude with a massive event that somehow drastically changes the in-game world or takes players to a new location, but that is all speculative at this point.

After WoW: Forever launches in November, it will be very interesting to see what the larger population of players think of the Classic+ experience and which features are the most popular.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates as the WoW: Forever and The Last Titan release dates approach.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: The Last Titan releases in 2027.