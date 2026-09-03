World of Warcraft Reveals Major Update With New Story Campaign and Single-Boss Raid

World of Warcraft patch 12.1.5 is right around the corner and is poised to deliver a dramatic finale to the current saga.

WoW: Midnight Patch 12.1.5 Details

Blizzard is lining up the next big patch for World of Warcraft and the team is ready to reveal a ton of new content that is on the way.

Videos by VICE

Patch 12.1.5 brings players back into the heart of Quel’thalas and Zul’Aman with new storylines and an exciting new single-boss raid for players to tackle.

Here are the key features that were revealed in the latest Blizzard blog post:

Story Campaign: “The Promise of Tomorrow” – Ula’tek’s defeat has awoken a long-slumbering terror. Temper an uneasy peace between Quel’thalas and Zul’Aman, descend to the deepest depths of the Coiled Isle, and make a final stand against the Amani’s ancient foe—the C’Thraxxi general, Kith’ix.

– Ula’tek’s defeat has awoken a long-slumbering terror. Temper an uneasy peace between Quel’thalas and Zul’Aman, descend to the deepest depths of the Coiled Isle, and make a final stand against the Amani’s ancient foe—the C’Thraxxi general, Kith’ix. New Single-Boss Raid: The Unbinding of Kith’ix – Hidden beneath the Vaults of Ula’tek, Kith’ix was bound in his subterranean lair. With the defeat of Ula’tek, the restraints keeping Kith’ix at bay have weakened, unleashing the monstrosity the Amani locked away so long ago. Face Kith’ix alongside Lady Liadrin in a focused one-boss raid encounter that brings the escalating threat of the campaign to a decisive confrontation. Gather your allies and prepare for a battle that caps the story of Quel’thalas and Zul’Aman.

– Hidden beneath the Vaults of Ula’tek, Kith’ix was bound in his subterranean lair. With the defeat of Ula’tek, the restraints keeping Kith’ix at bay have weakened, unleashing the monstrosity the Amani locked away so long ago. Face Kith’ix alongside Lady Liadrin in a focused one-boss raid encounter that brings the escalating threat of the campaign to a decisive confrontation. Gather your allies and prepare for a battle that caps the story of Quel’thalas and Zul’Aman. Labyrinths: Conquer the Depths to Claim the Rewards – For players who love Delves and are looking for a deeper adventure, welcome to Labyrinths. While they maintain the spirit of exploration, discovery, and overcoming challenges alongside a companion, Labyrinths are sprawling, mega-dungeon-like experiences designed to be conquered on your terms, with dedicated progression systems, powerful unlocks, and rewards that reflect the scale of the challenge.

– For players who love Delves and are looking for a deeper adventure, welcome to Labyrinths. While they maintain the spirit of exploration, discovery, and overcoming challenges alongside a companion, Labyrinths are sprawling, mega-dungeon-like experiences designed to be conquered on your terms, with dedicated progression systems, powerful unlocks, and rewards that reflect the scale of the challenge. Outdoor Event: Aqir Invasion – Charge into Aqir Invasions—new zone-wide public events that will occur in Eversong or Zul’Aman. For ten minutes every hour, champions will complete a series of public events across the entire area one after another before facing an intense boss fight. Whether you’re fending off aerial assaults or rallying defenders on the ground, the aqir forces won’t stand a chance against the champions of Azeroth.

That is just a sneak peek of the biggest highlights coming in the update. Players can also expect a fresh rotation of Affixes and the return of Ascendant Voidcores.

At this time, Blizzard did not confirm the release date of the update. Players who want an early taste of the action can consider joining the Public Test Realms to experience the new one-boss raid, continue the story, explore Labyrinths, and battle back outdoor invasions.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates as the BlizzCon 2026 activities kick off later this month.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC.