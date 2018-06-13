World-Record Orgy Attempt Fails to Get Enough People to Come

The company attempting to host “the largest orgy in human history” talked a big game. The organizers at Menage Life promised they’d cap off Sin City 8—a hedonistic, five-day bender in Las Vegas complete with clothing-optional karaoke, a kitten play party, and something called the “slut olympics”—with a sex party that would “make history,” bragging it would draw more than 1,000 people for a “monumental” orgy. But when it was finally time for the behemoth bang, Menage Life just couldn’t get enough people to come.

According to Las Vegas Weekly, only 375 swingers actually showed up get freaky at the record-breaking attempt earlier this month. That’s 125 free-loving folks short of what they needed to break the previous record, set when 500 people collaboratively boned in Japan back in 2006. And it’s a pretty disappointing failure to perform—especially when the company boldly promised to “blow that number out of the water.”

To be fair, Menage Life’s orgy attempt had a lot of kinks to work out. After Stephen Colbert blew up its spot by pointing out exactly where it would be held—an Embassy Suites in Vegas—the hotel pulled out, forcing the sex-fest to scramble for a new venue. Menage Life managed to lock down the Erotic Heritage Museum, which is basically just an X-rated strip mall—but just hours before the group-bone was set commence, it had to change positions again, finally finding its groove at the Green Door, a Vegas social club.

“We didn’t beat the world record, but we were still able to host an amazing event, considering the circumstances our team had to overcome,” Menage Life wrote in a press release.

Venue changes aside, group sex is a logistical nightmare, so you have to give Menage Life props for even managing to get 375 people to all bang in the same place. And hope for hosting “the largest orgy in human history” isn’t lost just yet: Menage Life already has plans for Sin City 9, ostensibly aiming to score another shot at getting a world-record breaking number of people to come.

