Winners of “World’s Best” Architecture Photography Competition Announced

The Art of Building annual photography competition announced its winner yesterday. Now in its fifth year, the international competition is run by The Chartered Institute of Building and celebrates digital photography of the built environment.
Thousands of amateur and professional photographers entered the competition looking to win the £3,000 prize money, with 12 shortlisted as finalists by a panel of judges, and the winner voted on by the public.
The 2015 winning photo (above) is called The Daredevil and was taken by Ata Adnan, a doctor from Bangladesh where the photo was taken in the city of Chittagong, it features a man climbing over a steel arched bridge which Adnan called “an example of the interaction between humans and architecture.”
“I have always liked photographing architecture but particularly with a human element involved,” Adnan said. “So when I saw that child suddenly get up on top of the bridge and start to walk on it I wanted to capture the moment as best as I could.“
You can check some of the other finalists below.
Half Life by Nikola Filipov. London, UK. “Low angle long exposure shot in London.”
