Winners of “World’s Best” Architecture Photography Competition Announced

The Art of Building annual photography competition announced its winner yesterday. Now in its fifth year, the international competition is run by The Chartered Institute of Building and celebrates digital photography of the built environment.

Thousands of amateur and professional photographers entered the competition looking to win the £3,000 prize money, with 12 shortlisted as finalists by a panel of judges, and the winner voted on by the public.

The 2015 winning photo (above) is called The Daredevil and was taken by Ata Adnan, a doctor from Bangladesh where the photo was taken in the city of Chittagong, it features a man climbing over a steel arched bridge which Adnan called “an example of the interaction between humans and architecture.”

“I have always liked photographing architecture but particularly with a human element involved,” Adnan said. “So when I saw that child suddenly get up on top of the bridge and start to walk on it I wanted to capture the moment as best as I could.“

You can check some of the other finalists below.

Half Life by Nikola Filipov. London, UK. “Low angle long exposure shot in London.”

Beauty is in the details #2 by Anne Yong. North Carolina, USA. “This photo was taken on site for a project I’m working on that is currently in construction. I find beauty in all aspects and components of Architecture, everything that goes into making a building as well as the finished product. Through photography I try to capture everything that encompasses Architecture in a creative, and innovative way which helps to shed light on the complexity that goes into making a building.”

Under Pressure by Bernabe Della Mattia. Iceland. “Amazing example of how nature redefines architecture.”

Valleaceron Chapel by David Cabrera. Castilla y Leon, Spain. “I can’t explain with words the feeling when I was there. It’s a very special project and difficult to get access as its private property. Simply beautiful to photograph but even better to have been there. Really grateful.”

High Voltage by Rickie Cheung. Lions Rock, Hong Kong. “Power lines provide electricity for our cities and often appear dull and uninteresting from a distance. However, the sheer scale and complexities of these structures are apparent when viewed up close or from below.”

My Pod by Peter Murrell. Baker Street station, London. “This reminds me of telephone boxes. Each person making their use of it.”

See the rest at Art of Building.

