World’s Best NBA Impersonator @BdotAdot5 Brings You Bench Reactions with Ensemble Cast

How the bench reacts when someone gets dunked on.(IB: @famouslos32) •Tag A Hooper• pic.twitter.com/LxIDUyYPHl

Even the greatest actor of all time knew how to step down to let an ensemble cast shine through. Take Marlon Brando in the Godfather. Sure, he stole every scene he was in—not to mention that the movie was named after his character. But in the long run, Brando wasn’t Michael Corleone.

In this video, such is the way with the greatest NBA impersonator of all time, forever in existence, ad infinitum, @BdotAdot5. Notice how he spreads the wealth to the Al Pacinos, Diane Keatons, Robert Duvalls, and James Caans of the world. The real star of this video is the man who throws down over some hapless defender—played by none other than @BdotAdot5. Creative risks. This a metaphor. And @BdotAdot5 is not the subject, but the poet behind that metaphor.

Though @BdotAdot5 is the genius behind the Russell Westbrook, the Kobe Bryant, the Tim Duncan, and (my personal favorite) the James Harden, he is now branching out to more experimental impersonations within the NBA, like referee Joey Crawford, and now this bench celebration. Such artistic leaps require teamwork, collaboration.

Among the finer supporting performances in @BdotAdot5’s masterpiece are the shirtless gentleman and the man in the blue and green shirt who dances like some kind of leprechaun/Michael Jackson hybrid. The latter is truly the Robert Sacre of bench celebrations. The result is stunning, and surely the finest piece of cinema that France Ford Coppola has ever seen.