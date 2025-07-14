Say Hello to the World’s Largest Hard Drive, a Massive 36TB Seagate

Good lord. I remember in college buying a 256GB external Seagate hard drive to back up all my precious files that I’d suddenly never give a shit about after I graduated. Back then, I thought I’d never fill it up, and that if I did fill it up, it simply meant I was saving too much crap.

And the damn thing wasn’t cheap. All I remember was that it cost me more than $100. And then a couple of years later, it was a paperweight.

Actually, I wish it’d been as useful as a paperweight. It just took up space in a plastic box in my closet. Some legends say it’s still there and is worshipped by an advanced race of carpet beetles.

Now, Seagate has come out with a 36TB internal HDD (hard drive disk) for the bargain-basement price of $800. Yeah, $800 isn’t a small chunk of change, but for a hard drive of this capacity, it’s monumentally cheap.

not made for the home, unless…

Being an enterprise disk, Seagate aims the (deep breath) Exos M ST36000NM003K at businesses and not so much home users. First off, 36TB is absolutely enormous. Even my friends who work as professional photographers handling insane amounts of RAW photos and videographer friends editing 4K videos tend to get by with smaller hard drives.

There’s nothing stopping you from ordering it, though. It’s not like the big, godly hand of Seagate will come down from the clouds and slap it out of your hands if you manage to get a hold of one for a bonkers home build.

You can theoretically pre-order the 36TB Exos M at ServerPartDeals.com for $800, although by the time I tried, it was out of stock. I’d have to imagine new stock is incoming, though, given that it only launched yesterday, on July 13.