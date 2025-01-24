World’s Largest Iceberg on Course to Hit Penguin-Packed Island

A23a is the world’s largest iceberg. It’s currently heading directly toward the British territory of South Georgia—between Antarctica and Argentina in the South Atlantic Ocean—where thousands of seals and penguins call home.

The iceberg measures just over 1400 square miles. It’s essentially a small island that’s moving through the ocean on a collision course. BBC reported that A23a was only 173 miles away from South Georgia as of two days before this article was published. South Georgia is no stranger to run-ins with icebergs.

Videos by VICE

Researchers have already seen what happens when much smaller icebergs have wandered over South Georgia’s territory—birds and seals die as their natural feeding routes are disrupted.

Massive Iceberg Is On A Collision Course With An Island Filled With Seals And Penguins

A23a has been lingering around the waters of Antarctica for nearly 40 years. It broke off of the Filchner-Ronnie ice shelf in West Antarctica in 1986 before getting stuck on the seafloor and trapped in place by an ocean vortex.

It finally broke free of that ocean vortex this past December and is now racing toward South Georgia. Antarctica is waters a little warmer than usual so A23a is melting, but not quickly enough.

Anything can happen along its journey, and there is still a possibility that he could miss the island entirely. This would be a godsend not just for the wildlife of South Georgia, but for the sailors and fishermen who patrol those waters.