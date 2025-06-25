‘Worship’ Lets You Combine the Best of Captain Olimar and the Worst of Creed Bratton in a ‘Pikmin’-Style Roguelike

In my never-ending quest to reference as many of my favorite non-gaming things as possible, I managed to get another Office reference off. If you don’t get the second half of that headline, here you go. Now, to the matter at hand. Worship is a multiplayer roguelike centered around building a cult powerful enough to satisfy your god and bring forth the end of the world.

‘WORSHIP’ LOOKS like a cartoon that would make cartman happy

Worship‘s black and white hand-drawn style is striking, and that blood red pops on the screen, all for some pretty goofy animations that look amazing. I’m going to guess that this isn’t a game that takes itself too seriously. I mean, look at this: “As the saying goes: ‘building a cult brings people together’. Embrace the aspect of community as you build an ever-growing following dedicated to serve you and your god of choice.”

It goes without saying no one should be taking that seriously, right? I’m gonna say it anyway. No one should be taking that seriously. Just in case the art style and trailer above wasn’t hint enough. You never know. Also, Worship is another game I can blame you-know-who for. At this point, he’s making a game of it, messaging me right after I claim the news.

The coolest part of this is being able to link up with three other prospective cultists and doing your absolute best to kick-start the end of times. I’m really interested in what kind of fail state cutscenes could come from this, if any. I feel like that’s where a good amount of the humor could come from. If you can make a game that actively encourages me to fail through humor, I’m more than willing to give it a shot. Worship has a demo available now ahead of its Early Access release date of July 16th, 2025.