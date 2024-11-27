We Visited the Worst-Rated Campground in the US

VICE host Taji Ameen’s personal life-quest to visit the worst-rated places in the entire US continues in the latest episode of One Star Reviews, in which he takes flight from NYC to America’s worst-rated campground.

It sounds like Watermelon Park—in Berryland, Virginia—has been busy making plenty of enemies. Enemies who aren’t afraid to air their feelings on campground review sites:

Videos by VICE

“It’s just a cesspool of garbage”

“There are slums in Afghanistan that are nicer than this place”

“If you use bathrooms in camping area instead of tubing area, security will try to detain you and say they are arresting you”

And my personal favorite:

“During the night owner URINATED on my tent and woke us up with a bulldozer and foul language”

Yet there are (almost) always two sides to every story. So Taji met John, the business’s owner, to see if he really did urinate on someone’s tent in the night once and to hear about a time at the campground when a visitor got shot in the dick.

You can watch the full episode now in the player below, or over at VICE’s YouTube channel.

And why not subscribe to Taji’s personal YouTube channel while you’re at it? He’s funny.