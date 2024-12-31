A ‘Worst Songs of 2024’ List Dropped and Fans Aren’t Even Mad

Year-end lists are all the rage right now, and it’s almost always an honor to be included. Almost. Variety recently dropped its “Worst Songs of 2024” list, and there are some very familiar names on it, including Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Pitbull.

Perhaps the most interesting outcome is that these songs are so bad even the artists’ fans aren’t coming to their defense.

Videos by VICE

Certainly Ye and Dolla $ign’s “CARNIVAL” (featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti) — off their VULTURES 1 collaboration album — is a real standout, and one virtually no one is defending.

As for why it was chosen, the outlet used words like “tactless” and “edgelord,” and pointed to the “gross misogyny” in Ye’s “crass lyrics,” such as: “Anybody pissed off, gotta make ’em drink the urine / Now I’m Ye-Kelly bitch, now I’m Bill Cosby, bitch.”

Katy Perry found herself in the crosshairs for her bubblegum pop track, “Woman’s World” — the debut single from her post-American Idol album 143. In fact, it was the first of the “worst songs.”

Criticizing the “tone-deaf” tune as “a faux-feminist anthem,” the outlet added that they felt the song was “woefully out of step with the time.”

Turns out people didn’t really relate to the poignant opening lyric: “Sexy, confident. So intelligent.”

you know it’s bad when the stans aren’t mad

No one is coming to the defense of artists like Jojo Siwa, or Canadian alt-right rapper Tom MacDonald, and no one is surprised about that. But seeing Nicki Minaj and BLACKPINK’s Lisa listed among the likes of such tawdry trash would typically leave the artists’ most ardent fans in an absolute uproar. Except it didn’t.

Lisa’s track “New Woman,” made in collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalía, was the only K-pop song on the list. And though you can find K-pop stans calling Variety everything from “diabolical” to “bitter” to an “irrelevant, no taste” outlet, the most common response by a wide margin is essentially: “Yeah, sounds right.”

Nicki Minaj fans largely shrugged off the inclusion of her Megan Thee Stallion diss track, “Big Foot.” Many (probably) lovingly called the song things like a “coke rant” and “one of the worst songs of all time.”

It must be said, though, that of all the artists and songs listed among the Worst Songs of 2024, Nicki Minaj did get the most support. The Barbz “stay blasting it.”