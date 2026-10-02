Would You Date Someone With These 3 Music Taste Red Flags?

How someone approaches music will tell you a lot about them. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of their taste and their personality. Other times, it’s a reflection of their habits. When you’re in the dating scene, you need as much info as you can acquire about their potential red flags.

Consequently, we’ve picked out three signs to look for that might set off alarms, depending on who you are.

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They Shuffle Albums Instead of Playing The Songs in Order

An absolutely barbaric way of treating music. Not every artist is so meticulous about the sequencing and structure of their albums. Sometimes, you can approach their records as if they’re the latest playlists they’re sharing with us.

However, the best artists are extremely thoughtful about which songs go together and how they transition into a singular experience. So could you imagine someone taking that time, care, and organization and scrambling it together? Imagine someone listening to Purple Rain by Prince and randomly starting with “Computer Blue“.

This kind of carelessness could be extremely indicative of how they might treat you. If you put your heart and soul into something and they just digest it passively, it would rightfully leave you devastated.

They Rely Exclusively on Playlists from Streaming Services for New Music

This one is specifically for the music nerds of the world. While editorial playlists can prove useful in discovering a new artist, they can also register as a little vanilla. At the end of the day, they’re trying to appeal to a wide, broad audience. Eccentricities aren’t welcome when trying to bring in every kind of person.

But those weirder aspects are what make a relationship so beautiful. We love a person’s distinct features rather than something we can see in anybody. So if they’re running exclusively on general mainstream appeal, you might be dating someone who won’t appreciate the little things that make you unique.

They Run Stan Accounts on Social Media

It’s one thing to be a stan for an artist. It might be a little obsessive and overbearing, but that passion doesn’t have to be a bad thing. However, it reaches another level when they’ve made dedicated accounts for an artist. For starters, it’s extremely online. The last thing you want is to date someone who is always on their phone. If they can’t appreciate being in the moment with you, they’re clearly not the one.

Moreover, that kind of parasocial behavior would be deeply unsettling in a relationship. Of course we want someone to be all about us. But we don’t want full-on obsession either. That is what running a stan account is all about—devotion to an uncomfortable degree.

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