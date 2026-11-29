The Bûche de Noël may be a perfect tradition, but it can get tiresome year after year, doesn’t it? If you are looking for a fun alternative this holiday season, or to spook your in-laws, you might want to try a blood cake, as crafted by Table of the Gods. It should prove especially beneficial to relatives struggling with anemia.

Table of the Gods explained:

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“This cake is inspired by a 4,000-year-old clay tablet from ancient Mesopotamia, where people didn’t even know what chocolate cake was. Chocolate is made from cacao beans, which originated in Mesoamerica and didn’t reach the rest of the world until the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire about 500 years ago.

But People in ancient Mesopotamia baked desserts resembling chocolate cakes, both in taste and texture, thousands of years earlier simply by using blood. In fact, two of the world’s oldest recipes written on this [cuneiform] clay tablet contain blood in the ingredient list. But blood was not only used as an ingredient in food, it was also a common offering to the gods.”

Would You Try This “Divine” Creation?

In Mesopotamian belief, red was associated with divinity.

The Bible, however, tells us not to consume blood, as one commenter pointed out, even if Christians are always drinking the blood of Christ.

Other commenters, who scored lower on the Negative Nancy scale, named their beloved sweet dishes made with blood, like Italy’s Turta de sang and Sanguinaccio dolce as well as the Morcilla dulce from places like Argentina.

We have dutifully reported on how Hematogen, candy bars made with cow blood, became a Russian favorite, for example.

Fortunately, Table of the Gods’ cake topping wasn’t made of anything gasp-worthy. Instead, they poured date syrup over their creation, creating a pleasing aesthetic effect.

You can comment “RECIPE” on the Instagram post here to receive your instructions on how to bake Table of the God’s blood cake. I’ll say that all the butter had better be bloody worth it.

As a stocking stuffer for a loved one, you can consider the Table of the Gods book, which combines recipes, history, and art. It was written by a fine Swedish-raised gentleman of Assyrian heritage named Arim. His cultural project can only be applauded, and thus has earned a massive audience.

I might not be likely to consume blood myself, but I would try anything baked by Arim.