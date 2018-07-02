Football, so they say, is coming home. But is it? And if it is, where will it stay? It’s unlikely football is on the UK housing ladder, given the fact it hasn’t hung around here for any meaningful amount of time since 1966, when property prices were a fraction of what they are now. My guess is “one of those shoebox flats where you can wipe your butt from the comfort of your bed”, or “a shed some depraved estate agent is trying to pass off as a studio flat”.

Anyway, this question got me to thinking: what’s more important – football coming home, or actually owning a home? To find out, I walked around London and asked some people.

Darren

VICE: Would you rather football came home, or you owned a home?

Darren: I’d rather own home

Why’s that?

Well, football is just a game, isn’t it, whereas a home is a place to live. It’s your whole life. Having a place for life is very important to people, whereas football you can watch anyway… you can watch it at the pub!

A fair point.

Viktoria

Would you rather football came home, or you owned a home?

Viktoria: Owned a home.

Why? Do you not care about football?

I’m not that into football personally. Like, obviously I follow it, but I would rather own a home.

What would be your dream home?

Probably around London, like north London.

Dreamy.

Obi

Would you rather football came home, or you owned a home?

Obi: Owned a home.

Why? Do you follow football?

Oh no, I’m very interested in football, but owning a home is probably better because of kids and stuff.

Fair enough. Where would you buy your home?

In England, probably in the area of Wimbledon.

Okay!

Nicole

Would you rather football came home, or you owned a home?

Nicole: Sorry, I’m a bit confused by the question.

Like, if you had to choose between England winning the World Cup and you owning a home, which would you choose?

Oh right. I’d rather own a home.

Explain.

Well, I don’t really care about football – I’m not really into sports – and I think that the country is in a shocking state where people in their forties still can’t afford a home. I think that’s really wrong.

Thanks!

Alexandros

Would you rather football came home, or you owned a home?

Alexandros: Football came home.

Finally. So you follow football?

Yes, I do!

Who do you support?

I’m Greek, so I support Olympiakos.

Right. Do you think England can win the World Cup?

Oh yeah, they are going to bring it home.

Really?

Yeah, so far they’re looking really good! I think England are the top European team, at least!

High praise. Thank you.

