Would You Work Harder If You Were Barefoot? These Companies Hope So.

The tug-of-war between workers and employees has been intense in the past decade, with pandemic and post-pandemic conditions helping to redefine what both parties want out of the working world. The pandemic made millions of people realize that they could be just as productive from home as they were in the office, but employers have to justify the often-exorbitant prices they pay for office space, so it was only a matter of time before everyone was herded back into their cubicles.

But now companies, especially those in Silicon Valley, where employees can be a little bit more, let’s be nice and say, freewheeling, are trying to figure out how to make their employees not hate office life.

The latest experiment, as detailed by the New York Times in an opinion piece by journalist Jessica Grose, is bare feet. A whole slew of startups are going shoeless, encouraging employees to ditch their sneakers at the door as they would at home, and instead wander around in socks or slippers.

Employees at one startup, a company called Cursor, launched a site called Noshoes.fun that is essentially a running list of all the companies that are now going shoeless. There are a lot of AI startups on the list that will probably fold in a year or two, but at least the employees there will get to enjoy the freedom of unencumbered feet until the whole AI bubble collapses.

The idea is that if workers were comfortable at home, sitting on their couches wearing sweatpants, but now being forced out of the home and into an office, maybe the office can bend to their desires a little by offering at least one of the comforts of home. There’s also an acknowledgment in all this that a lot of the offices in question are filled with younger people, with older executives trying anything and everything they can to appeal to Gen Z, who spent a good chunk of their working lives to this point earning a paycheck while in their PJs in bed.

It’s really a part of a larger trend of modern corporate America realizing they may have made a small tactical error by forcing people back into offices that they didn’t want to be in the first place, and certainly don’t see a reason to go in when they were working well from home.