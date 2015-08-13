Wow, Amaze, Love: FKA twigs Just Dropped a 16-Minute Short Film For Her New EP

Bow down bitches, because FKA twigs just released another masterpiece: a 16-minute short film featuring four tracks from her new EP, M3LL155X, out now on Young Turks. All four videos for “Figure 8,” “I’m Your Doll,” “In Time” and “Glass & Patron” have their own visual worlds, and were directed and conceptualized by twigs, who once said that handling her own business—knowing she has produced a video or song by herself—is what “makes me feel like a woman.” Fittingly, pregnancy is the running theme through the film, which a press release says is based on “the process of feeling pregnant with pain, birthing creativity and liberation.” Slay, queen, slay.