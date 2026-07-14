WoW Classic Leak Reveals New Game With Multiple Editions

Dataminers have uncovered new details about a potential new WoW Classic game. According to the leak, Blizzard is reportedly working on a project codenamed “World of Warcraft Camelot,” which could launch with multiple editions and is tied to the upcoming WoW Classic Patch 1.60.

WoW Classic “Camelot” Game Leaked in Datamine

Screenshot: Blizzard

A major WoW Classic leak was recently uncovered by popular dataminer Stiven. In a leak posted on X, the dataminer revealed that a new WoW Classic game titled “World of Warcraft Camelot Camelot” is reportedly in the works. According to Stiven, the WoW Classic project is an entirely new build and is tied to the upcoming WoW Patch 1.60.

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While details about WoW Camelot are scarce, Stiven discovered that the project will have multiple editions at launch. “New Heroic and Epic Licenses for the ‘World of Warcraft Camelot‘ were pushed. Not much information about it, but it looks like a brand-new WoW game unrelated to the current Midnight / Titan. I suspect Classic+, which everyone talks about?” To be clear, Project Camelot appears to be an internal codename for the new game.

Screenshot: X @Stiven_SRB

With the leak revealing two new licenses, it led many to speculate that it could be a Deluxe Edition or potentially an Early Access version of the title. Although, admittedly, these are just theories since all we have are the license names. Still, because the WoW files reference what appears to be an entirely new game build, it certainly looks like Blizzard is preparing a separate release rather than a standard update.

World of Warcraft Camelot Has Been in the Works Since 2025

Screenshot: Blizzard

Dataminers have actually known about Patch 1.60 since October 2025. However, it was only this month that leaks revealed it is tied to this World of Warcraft Camelot build. Stiven’s datamine leak was also originally reported a month ago on June 16 but flew under the radar for many WoW Classic players.

Interestingly, when World of Warcraft Midnight released in March 2026, it also had “Heroic” and “Epic” editions at launch. So the leaked WoW Camelot licenses are likely in reference to that. Based on Midnight’s launch, the new WoW Classic game will likely feature exclusive mounts, transmogs, and other bonus items.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed WoW Patch 1.60 release date. Currently, insiders speculate that it will likely drop in late 2026. However, we might have an idea of when Blizzard plans to reveal the rumored WoW Classic title.

The annual BlizzCon 2026 will take place on September 12 and 13. So, if Blizzard plans to reveal WoW Camelot this year, BlizzCon 2026 seems like the most likely place for the announcement. If the leak is accurate, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out!