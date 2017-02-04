Wrap Your Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog in Bacon and Slip Into Ecstasy

It’s Super Bowl Sunday tomorrow, which means it’s that time of year when millions of people gather in living rooms across the United States and put our differences aside in celebration of two time-honored American traditions: consumerism and binge eating greasy, cheesy snacks.

We’ll eat nachos, and dips, and things wrapped in bacon, because there is no easier way to make something ordinary taste extraordinary than wrapping it in bacon.

Bacon-wrapped dates? Amazing. Bacon-wrapped jalapeños? Hell yes. Bacon-wrapped hot dogs? Downright ecstasy-inducing—and ridiculously easy to make. Like, stupid easy.

Just slice open a beef hot dog, stuff it with American cheese and a pickle spear, then seal it with bacon and throw it in the oven.

What’s more American than sitting on a couch and watching 300-pound men giving each other brain damage on live television, interspersed with talking babies and dogs selling us cars? We’ll tell you what: doing all that while eating cow wrapped in pig.