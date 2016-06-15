Wreckage from the missing EgyptAir jet has been found

Wreckage from the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean last month, killing all 66 people onboard, has been found, the Egyptian investigation committee said on Wednesday.

In a statement, authorities from the committee said that “several main locations” of the Airbus 320 wreckage had been identified.

Videos by VICE

A deep ocean search vessel contracted by the Egyptian government to join search efforts turned up the wreckage.

Related: EgyptAir Remains May Suggest Blast Happened on Board, but No Explosive Traces Found so Far

The wreckage could lead investigators to the plane’s black box flight recorder, providing additional clues about what caused the crash. So far, the incident has remained a mystery.



EgyptAir Flight MS804 was en route from Paris to Cairo on May 19 when it vanished over Greek airspace without sending any distress signals.



Authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack, but no group has claimed responsibility for the crash. Other theories have raised the possibility a technical error. According to some signals transmitted from the aircraft moments before it vanished, smoke detectors went off in the toilets and in the area directly below the cockpit.

Reuters contributed to this report

