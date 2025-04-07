These Wristbands Invite People to Talk to You at the Pub (Or Warn Them to Stay Away)

These party wristbands are every introvert’s dream.

If you’ve ever been approached by someone who just couldn’t take the hint that you weren’t interested, you likely understand how frustrating it can be to fend for yourself in the bar scene. Well, one duo in Japan decided to create an entire business to address this issue.

Noge, one of Japan’s most popular drinking districts, will begin offering wristbands designed to alert other pub-goers of your willingness to socialize.

For example, if you’d rather drink in solitude with zero interactions with new people, you can wear the red band that essentially functions as a “do not disturb” sign. On the other hand, if you’re looking to make friends, you might opt for the green band that welcomes conversation.

Created by a sake-loving woman and an American expat living in Yokohama, “Tonight’s Wristband” is already growing in popularity.

Bar hoppers can choose from six wristbands: two green, two yellow, and two red. Green, of course, gives you the “green light” to proceed with socializing. These wristbands include the statements: “fun chat about anything today” and “care to join me for a cheers,” both in Japanese and English.

The yellow bands, which basically encourage fellow drinkers to proceed with intention, include one of the following two statements: “Got any recommendations? Please tell me your favorite” and “I would love to learn more about this town.” In other words, these are more pointed questions rather than an invitation to join the fun or get too personal.

The red wristbands, on the other hand, give a warning not to approach. Reading, “Just enjoying a drink, not looking to chat. Thanks!” and “Having a quiet night tonight, thanks for understanding!” the wristbands say everything an introvert wishes they could—except perhaps a bit more succinctly.

See You In Noge is currently giving away free samples of the “Tonight’s Wristbands.” Soon, however, they will be available for purchase at 500 yen for six bands.