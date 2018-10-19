Listen to ‘WRLD on Drugs’, Future and Juice WRLD’s New Album

Future and Juice WRLD have released WRLD on Drugs, their new collab record. WRLD on Drugs is Future’s first record since July’s BEAST MODE 2 and Juice WRLD’s first since Goodbye & Good Riddance. Running at 16 tracks, WRLD on Drugs features the pair’s previous collab single “Fine China”. Listen to the project below:

In addition to “Fine China,” WRLD on Drugs—officially stylised as Future & Juice WRLD Present… WRLD on Drugs—features collaborations with Young Scooter, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Yung Bans, Gunna and Nicki Minaj.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter .