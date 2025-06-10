Wu-Tang Clan Announces New Video Game ‘Rise of the Deceiver’: Everything You Need To Know

Wu-Tang is for the children AND the gamers!

More than 25 years after the release of PlayStation’s Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, the group’s first video game, the iconic hip-hop group has announced Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver, a brand new game experience presented by Ghostface Killah.

A description of the game reads: “You’ve been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force – the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.”

In the game, players will:

Rebuild Shaolin – Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers – who aid you in your battle to save the dreams of the people. Defeat the forces of the Deceiver to elevate Shaolin into a hopeful and thriving community.

Battle With the Wu – Harness the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to fight fantastical enemies through the Chambers of a surreal dreamworld. Dynamic gameplay soundtrack, including classic Wu-Tang songs + new material, overseen by legendary producer Just Blaze.

Protect Ya Neck – Collect powerful Jewels to customize your fighting style and iconic fits to show off your drip. Combine forces with your friends in increasingly challenging battle Chambers and beat back the Deceiver’s swarms.

Additionally, the game features include:

Afro-surrealist meets anime-inspired worlds of Shaolin and the Medium

Increasingly difficult battle Chambers with fantastical enemies

Customization to show off your drip and tailor your fighting style

Fully supported 3-player co-op with social hub

Fight with the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan

Notably, Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver was initially conceived as a tie-in to Angel of Dust, an upcoming supernatural thriller film produced by Ghostface Killah and directed by RZA, under AOD Films.