Watch a Trailer for a New Doc About Wu-Tang Clan’s ’36 Chambers’

It’s been 25 years since Wu-Tang Clan released Enter the Wu-Tang and now the Staten Island rap group is reflecting on its legacy. Directed by Shomi Patwary, For the Children: 25 Years of Enter the Wu-Tang dissects the origin of the 1993 album and examines its place in hip-hop culture today. The trailer, released today, shows the members of the Wu looking hopeful about their position as hip-hop veterans. “I think that the wick is lit and it’s going to continue to burn for generations,” says RZA. The trailer includes cameos from A$AP Mob’s Rocky and Ferg (he compares the Wu to “hood samurais”), whose crew has drawn comparisons to the iconic rap group. For the Children is set to be released November 9.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.