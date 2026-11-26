Wu-Tang Clan brung the ruckus to Ford Field during their Thanksgiving Halftime show. They performed during the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears game, executive produced by Eminem. Decked in Lions gear, Raekwon, Method Man, and the rest of the group ran through their classics. Records like “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” were some of the many all-timers the group performed.

Naturally, diehard fans were shocked at seeing one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time on such a massive stage. “Lived long enough to see the motherf**kin’ Wu-Tang Clan make it to the Thanksgiving halftime show. Honestly didn’t have that on my bingo card when Enter the 36 Chambers dropped in ’93. What a trip,” one person shared on X.

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Check out the performance down below:

WU-TANG CLAN IN THE BUILDINGGGG 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GQEq4Xrz8m — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2026

This monumental Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Detroit was put together by a Motor City legend himself in Eminem. Alongside his longtime friend and manager Paul Rosenberg, they act as executive producers for the Detroit Lions’ games on Thanksgiving. They picked out the Wu this year in order to pick something a little more left field. Moreover, it allowed them to honor arguably the greatest hip-hop group of all time.

“We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!” Rosenberg shared in a statement. “Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90s along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans, and we are honored to bring them to this year’s stage.”

Wu-Tang Clan Performs Halftime Show for Detroit Lions Showdown Against ChiCago Bears

It marked the second time Eminem and Rosenberg in their partnership with the Detroit Lions. Back in 2025, they handpicked fellow Detroit native Jack White to do the honors. Additionally, to mark the occasion, Slim Shady himself came out for a raucous rendition of “Till I Collapse” mixed with The White Stripes classic “Hello Operator”.

As for Wu-Tang Clan, this was one of their first outings since the group finished what was billed as their final tour. Concluded on October 4th, 2026, they performed 26 dates with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as support. It wasn’t clear if they would ever pick up one-off festival performances or if they were done performing altogether. What we know is that if you didn’t catch The Final Chamber tour, you likely won’t see them hit the road again.

Most recently, Wu-Tang Clan was honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There, producer heavyweight and group leader RZA reflected on their ability to persevere for decades and transcend genres and boundaries.

“It’s a testament to not only be recognized by our fans, but by the industry and other genres,” RZA said (captured by Consequence).

“We went from being banned on the radio to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Method Man added. “I want to thank everyone who believed in us, and to anyone who didn’t, you can kiss my inducted ass.”