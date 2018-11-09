Watch The New Wu-Tang Documentary ‘For The Children’ In Full Right Now

Fresh from its Noisey-hosted premiere at Villain in Brooklyn last night, the Shomi Patwary-directed Wu-Tang Clan documentary For The Children: 25 Years of Enter the Wu-Tang is now available to the wider world. Built around conversations with the members of Wu-Tang, who speak to 36 Chambers’ legacy and continued relevance, the film also takes in contributions from artists like A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, whose music and aesthetic owes a lot to the Staten Island group.

You can check out a bunch of photos from last night’s event right here before you settle in, accept that you’re not going to get much done on a Friday anyway, and watch the full length above.

