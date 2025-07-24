Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Breaks Sales Records Despite Review Bombing on Steam

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has exploded in active players on Steam. Despite its popularity, however, the new Soulsborne is currently being review-bombed by angry players who claim the game has major performance issues.

‘WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers’ Is so popular, you might never know people hate it

Even though Wuchang: Fallen Feathers just launched on July 24, it has already become one of Steam’s most played games. In just under 24 hours, the new Soulsborne title has hit a peak player count of over 131,518 users, according to SteamDB. And that number is continuing to grow by the hour!

However, what makes this unprecedented is that Wuchang also currently has a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating on Steam and is currently one of the platform’s lowest-rated titles. What’s going on?

Well, according to many of the game’s most recent reviews, players claim that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an “unoptimized mess” on PC. Many users have taken to the Valve platform to vent their frustrations about the RPG having “poor performance” issues. Incredibly, Wuchang already has a total of 19,638 reviews just hours after its launch, and 15,904 of them are negative.

Surprisingly, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers seems to be rising above the negative ratings. As of the time of this article, the 505 Games RPG is the 9th most played game on Steam. It’s also become the 14th highest-selling game on the entire Valve platform. Again, this is pretty impressive given the review bombing campaign it’s currently facing.

Why Are Players Review Bombing Wuchang on Steam?

Wuchang: The Fallen Feathers seems to be drawing anger from several groups of players. The main complaint is that the game has performance issues on PC. Many of the negative Steam reviews claim that it has stuttering, low FPS, and forced FSR. To give you an idea of what players are saying, here is a sample of some of the game’s most recent Steam reviews.

“Another unstable Unreal Engine 5 title. Why are we not optimizing these games properly and promoting the use of frame generation and/or upscaling?” a Steam user wrote. Another review exclaimed: “Nope, not doing it. Horrible performance. Another UE5 stutter fest. Automatic refund.” One frustrated reviewer simply wrote: “Awful optimization. I have no problem running competing games like Black Myth Wu Kong, Lies of P, and Stellar Blade.”

However, it appears that Wuchang also had a pricing error in some regions, which made some fans believe they were being charged more. Interestingly, it appears most of the negative reviews are coming from Chinese users, who were impacted the most by the pricing mistake.

Regardless, a majority of the players seem united in that the game has optimization issues. What is fascinating to me, though, is that most users also agree that the game is quite good. And despite its negative reviews, the game only continues to grow in popularity on Steam.