A Dog Stayed in a Wuhan Hospital for Months, Unaware That His Owner Died of COVID-19

We’ve all heard of Hachiko, the Japanese Akita dog who waited faithfully for his owner at the Shibuya train station every evening and continued the routine for almost a decade after his owner had passed away. The tear-jerking tale has inspired movies, children’s books, and even a statue commemorating the loyalty of man’s best friend.

A similar story took place in Wuhan in February, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, when a dog stuck around Taikang Hospital, seemingly waiting for his owner. According to Hubei-based newspaper Chutian Metropolis Daily, the owner was an elderly man who was admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19. He succumbed to the coronavirus after just five days, unbeknownst to his loyal companion who had followed him to the hospital.

A hospital janitor told the newspaper that the dog was initially shy and didn’t dare to enter the hospital. Instead, he waited patiently outside the building in the hopes that his owner would reappear.

Wu Cuifen, the owner of a convenience store in the hospital, took an instant liking to the adorable pooch. She lovingly named him Xiaobao (little treasure) and fed him sausages every day.

“I felt a spiritual connection to Xiaobao,” Wu told The Paper. “He’s also loyal to his owner and pretty obedient.”

Xiaobao also grew attached to Wu, and was seen waiting at her storefront every morning as she opened shop for the day. Over time, Xiaobao’s disarming puppy eyes and dogged persistence earned him the affection of hospital staff, who would regularly visit the convenience store to feed and interact with their new furry friend.

Image from Chutian Metropolis Daily.

When a nurse shared the story of Xiaobao on social media, netizens, touched by his loyalty, started calling Xiaobao “Wuhan Hachiko.”



“Hoping that this doggy can be well cared for,” reads one comment on Weibo.

“I’m crying,” said another.

“Chinese field dogs are the most loyal,” one netizen observed.

According to Chutian Metropolis Daily, a dog-lover once tried to adopt Xiaobao. But when Xiaobao refused to eat or drink anything in his new environment, his new owner had no choice but to bring Xiaobao back to the hospital.

Seemingly still waiting for his owner, “Wuhan Hachiko” preferred the hospital and spent three months hanging around the place. However, to the disappointment of the hospital staff, Xiaobao was relocated as the hospital prepared to resume consultations and receive more patients in May.

A local animal welfare organisation was enlisted to rehome the dog. On May 20, volunteers from the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association arrived at the hospital to retrieve Xiaobao.

Photo from the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association on WeChat.

After a check-up and sterilisation at a local pet hospital, Xiaobao is now ready for adoption. As of May 25, two people have applied to adopt Xiaobao. However, the organisation has said that they’re still looking for suitable adopters.



“I hope a kind soul will adopt Xiaobao and treat him well,” Wu told The Paper.

Find Koh Ewe on Instagram.