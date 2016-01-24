Wunderkind Paulo Dybala Scores a Pinpoint Golazo, Assisted by Magnificently-Haired Pogba

There’s a new icon in the @juventus jersey. His name is @PauDybala_JR and he scores like this: #JuveRoma https://t.co/Sq3nKWPkhF

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 24, 2016

It’s a small wonder that 22-year-old Paulo Dybala is being compared to his Argentine compatriot Messi. Today Dybala continued his absolute tear at Juventus—tallying his 14th goal this season—with an absolute stunner against Roma that just escaped the goalie’s reach, finding its way into the nether-regions of the goal.

Dybala received an assist from his first-name twinsy Paul Pogba, who was sporting quite the hairdo today.

Pogba got the leopard print ‘do in anticipation of the game, and there must have been some magic in it. Just imagine what Dybala could do with a zebra print.