‘Wuthering Waves’ Developer Responds to Backlash Over Censorship – The Gooner Rage is Real

The Wuthering Waves community has been in turmoil following several character model changes made by developer Kuro Games. According to some fans, the free-to-play gacha game has been hit with “censorship.” After enough backlash, the studio responded to players frustrated by the addition of “spats” to a boss NPC. Yes, you read that right—people are upset about shorts being added.

‘Wuthering Waves’ Fans angry over Spats

Screenshot: Kuro Games

The Wuthering Waves controversy first kicked off on April 9, when players noticed changes made to certain character models in the game. On the r/WutheringWaves subreddit, a user pointed out that the Fleurdelys boss now had “spats” on. After posting side-by-side pictures, fans of the gacha were upset that the character now had shorts under her dress.

Videos by VICE

If you think that’s wild, the community started carefully combing through the game to find similar changes—such as the texture of a character’s underwear. I kid you not, this is actually a thing. You can see an example here, but I warn you: click at your own risk. The new patch update had many accusing Kuro Games of censorship. Some even floated the idea of refunds if a character they purchased had been changed any further.

Kuro Responds to Claims of Censorship in ‘Wuthering Waves’

Screenshot: Reddit

After enough backlash, Wuthering Waves‘ Kuro addressed the situation in a patch update. In their blog post, they explained: “We applied a hotfix, addressing issues with the performance of the enemy model for Fleurdelys. Due to time constraints, the results have not yet fully met our expectations. We will continue to refine the design in future versions.”

While the response seemed to confirm that the character’s model had been changed, some Wuthering Waves fans were not satisfied with the explanation. A theory quickly emerged within the community that the Chinese government was behind the change. Players theorized that the CCP had given Kuro a “short deadline” to add shorts to the Wuthering Waves boss, which is why the change was made.

However, it’s still unclear why the model was actually altered. Either way, I can’t say I ever noticed Fleurdelys’ bottom while playing the game—I was too busy dodging her attacks. But, hey, to each their own. Regardless, it appears that the game’s developer is aware of the outrage, so only time will tell whether they will revert the change or come up with a “non-spats” solution for those upset.

Still A Great Game Despite Gooner Drama

Screenshot: Kuro Games

Similar to the Zenless Zone Zero community, Wuthering Waves has garnered a bit of a reputation for being “gooner bait.” But I wanted to take a moment to defend the game. Wuthering Waves is actually my favorite gacha RPG I’m still playing right now, and I even prefer it over Genshin Impact.

For those who already played it at launch, I highly recommend checking it out again. Wuthering Waves was massively overhauled with the 2.0 update, and the main story and characters are genuinely incredible. I haven’t seen a glow-up this big in a long time. As long as you’re not bothered by spats being added under a character’s dress, I’m sure you’ll still enjoy it.