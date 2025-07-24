Wuthering Waves Has a Major Problem—New Characters Now Need Paid Weapons To Be Good

Wuthering Waves fans are not happy after Kuro Games revealed how powerful Phrolova’s signature weapon is. Players of the gacha game argue that 5-star characters now require paid weapons, as WUWA has now nerfed previous banner items.

‘Wuthering Waves’ Phrolova Is Not Good Without Her Signature Weapon?

Screenshot: Kuro Games

For many Wuthering Waves fans, Phrolova is one of the game’s most anticipated characters. After a year of waiting, the Havoc 5-star is finally making her debut in the Version 2.5 update on July 24, 2025.

Videos by VICE

However, users’ excitement for Phrolova was quickly dashed after Kuro Games revealed the stats for her new Signature Weapon, Lethean Elegy. Even at R1, the Rectifier gives her a 143.1% damage increase. You might be thinking, ‘So what? Isn’t that a good thing?’

The problem is that it’s a staggering 43% drop-off in damage for those who have a “standard” weapon. After all, not everyone can afford to pay for a signature banner weapon. In terms of most gacha games, this power gap is quite unprecedented. Usually, paid weapons might have a 20% increase, or maybe even 30% on the high end.

But Wuthering Waves is now reaching a point where your new 5-star character will automatically be handicapped close to 50% in its damage unless you pay for its premium weapon.

Screenshot: Kuro Games

As for why Kuro did this, many speculate it has to do with the Stringmaster weapon. Ever since the game launched in 2024, the Rectifier has been incredibly powerful. But because its stats were too high, new weapons could never surpass it. To fix this, Kuro really couldn’t lower its stats or nerf it.

Such a move would have angered fans. Many believe the Chinese developer chose to create a new, powerful weapon to knock it down in its rankings. The issue is that Lethean Elegy now has a 43% power increase over standard weapons, which is quite ridiculous.

‘WUWA’ Players Are Not Happy Over Lethean Elegy

Screenshot: Kuro Games

I’m a longtime Wuthering Waves player, so I can attest that the game has become increasingly reliant on premium content. Particularly, there have been several 5-star heroes that required you to have two additional banner characters in your party if you wanted a chance to do decent damage.

This new Phrolova weapon situation is quite troubling. I’m not the only one to feel this way, either. Over on the WutheringWaves subreddit, fans reacted to the new Signature Weapon banner with criticism.

For example, a user wrote, “It’s a little ridiculous. I do think that a signature weapon should be a definite best in show for a character. However, having that large of a fall-off from not having it is insane. And not to mention the difference between it and 4-star options, let alone Stringmaster.”

Another player commented, “We need solid 4-star options. 20% difference is fine, but everything above that should not be. Did not plan on pulling her anyway, but this is crazy.” One frustrated player simply said, “The game is going in a terrible direction.”

Screenshot: Reddit SkyHuman3685

Now, granted, no one is forced to pull for a new signature weapon. The game is free-to-play and doesn’t require you to use banners. However, it’s pretty discouraging when you pull for a new 5-star character you want, only to find out 43% of their peak damage is now just gone unless you pony up money to get their premium weapon as well.

And trust me, you can easily spend hundreds of dollars just trying to obtain both the character and their weapon. It’s not cheap! Only time will tell whether Kuro responds to WUWA community backlash.