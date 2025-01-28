‘WWE 2K25,’ I Acknowledge You After That Incredible First Trailer

Honestly, the WWE 2K series has been “back” since 2K23. 2K and Visual Concepts clearly learned their lessons from… you know, those WWE games. Now, however, with the newest trailer for WWE 2K25? I’m confident that this may very well be the best WWE game in quite some time! (And that’s saying something considering the highs of those early WWE titles!)

Play video

I don’t get to talk about it here a lot, but I love wrestling. So, I’ve been a lapsed WWE fan for… reasons I don’t want to get into. However, one storyline that’s captivated me since it started is The Bloodline. Roman Reigns went from goofy, quipping John Cena clone to one of the most badass superstars in the history of the company. Seriously, you had to be there for Reigns’ post-Shield solo run. It was rough, man.

Videos by VICE

As the Tribal Chief, few personalities in all of wrestling were as complex as Reigns. So, it makes total sense that WWE 2K25 would acknowledge a real one and make Reigns and his Bloodline the focal point of the upcoming game! …I wonder how recent that Bloodline Showcase will be considering that the Solo/Reigns issue just ended not too long ago. But, I trust 2K to make an all-timer Showcase!

Screenshot: 2K

hold the phone — ‘wwe 2k25’ is bringing back intergender matches?!

WAIT, WHAT? Hold on. Hold up here. I just looked into the features for WWE 2K25, and I gotta share. It’s super important. I’m only gonna highlight the ones that have me hyped up, though.

THE ISLAND: For the first time in franchise history, step outside the ropes and onto The Island for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Then, in this immersive WWE-themed world, complete quests, take on challenges, compete in live events, and upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters. Fight to join “The Original Tribal Chief”, Roman Reigns at the Head of the Table.

THE BLOODLINE’S DYNASTY: The all-new Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties—The Bloodline. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Plus, experience dream matches between members of the Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends.

EXPANDED GAMEPLAY: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! Pit WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions against each other to set up countless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of chain wrestling, Underground and Bloodline Rules match types, and barricade diving!

MyGM GOES WORLDWIDE: Take your show on the road and challenge friends worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Draft WWE Superstars and Legends to your weekly show’s roster and lead your brand multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand PLEs, and more.

You know what? I take what I said about WWE 2K25 back. It won’t be the best WWE game “in quite some time.” It may just be the best wrestling game ever.