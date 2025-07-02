‘WWE 2K25’ Switch 2 Physical Edition Is Just a Code in a Box, and Players Are Angry About It

WWE 2K25 has finally been announced for the Switch 2. However, players are upset that the physical edition of the title may not even include a “Game-Key Card,” and could just be a download code. The Nintendo Switch 2 port’s announcement sparked confusion among fans.

‘WWE 2K25’ Switch 2 Comes With a Download Code, Supposedly

Screenshot: YouTube: Nintendo, WWE

Ever since the launch of Switch 2, many players have been critical of the system’s Game-Key Card format. It’s essentially an empty cartridge that doesn’t actually have game data on it. Instead, it allows you to download the game from Nintendo’s eShop when you insert it into your console. This, of course, has been a major sore point for physical collectors.

Videos by VICE

So, Nintendo fans were even more outraged when it was revealed that WWE 2K25’s physical edition may have gone a step further and just included a piece of paper with a code on it instead. Although the official announcement trailer features text stating that the game has a Game-Key Card, it appears the WWE 2K25 box says the opposite.

Screenshot: YouTube: Nintendo, WWE, Amazon

In the bottom left-hand corner of the Switch 2 box, there is text that reads: “Full Game Download. GAME CARD NOT INCLUDED!” Adding more to the confusion is that Amazon and Best Buy’s listing for WWE 2K25 Nintendo Switch 2 edition specifically states “Code In Box” on the pre-order page. So, it appears that the upcoming port of the annual wrestling game will just ship with a piece of paper that has a download code on it. Suffice it to say, fans were not happy about it.

Collectors Are Fed Up With Physical Switch 2 Games Not Actually Having Games Inside the Box

Play video

WWE fans immediately reacted to 2K25‘s “code in the box” with anger. Many were specifically critical of the game’s contradictory announcement. Which, to be fair, I get. The trailer literally says a Game-Key Card is included inside, but that now doesn’t appear to be the case? Fans immediately took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

“If it’s a code in a box, that is so dirty,” a user wrote. Another angry player commented, “Never getting third-party games on Switch 2 again. Screw this. What was the point of letting third parties even do physical games?” One user simply quipped, “They don’t even know what they’re selling lol.”

Screenshot: X

You know it’s bad when collectors are now upset that they aren’t getting a Game-Key Card. Then again, I can’t help but wonder if a code might be better in this situation. Switch 2 software keys are digital once you download them from the shop anyway. And unlike Game-Key Cards, you don’t need the empty physical cartridge in your console when you want to play it. Still, I definitely understand how it stings with collectors. They just want an actual game inside of a physical edition of WWE 2K25 and are now getting a piece of paper instead.