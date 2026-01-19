WWE & AAA Under Fire for AI Use After AEW Logo Appears in Video Package

Over the weekend, Lucha Libre AAA shared a video package of Dominik Mysterio, hyping him as one of the new faces of AAA.

Mixed into the promo is Gen-AI animated footage of Dom defeating John Cena with the help of Liv Morgan to regain the Intercontinental Championship. Fans were quick to call out the use of AI on social media, referring to it as “AI slop.”

“No wrestling company with a nationally syndicated TV deal (or any company tbh) should be using AI for graphic design. This was a completely avoidable mistake,” wrote one fan.

“They should have just used the promo and existing clips; there was no need for the AI Slop, considering existing clips from WWE and AAA shows were used to generate this,” said another. “It would have taken less effort to use the original footage than generate this slop.”

El hombre que siempre será conocido como EL REY DE LOS LUCHADORES: Dominik Mysterio 💥#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/XA8bciHsN0 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 18, 2026

Not only is it painfully obvious that AI was used to generate the sketch-like videos, there’s one point where one title is completely replaced with WWE’s rival company, putting the AEW World Championship around his waist. In another, the WWE logo on the turnbuckle is replaced with the PlayStation logo.

It’s not the first time that WWE has fallen under fire for use of AI. Rumors circulated last fall that WWE would consider using AI for its storylines, something that has been somewhat debunked.

At the time of this writing, the video has generated over 700,000 impressions and has yet to be taken down.

How Close is Dominik Mysterio to returning to wwe?

Dom suffered a shoulder injury during a AAA event but he’s still the IC Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. He reportedly didn’t need surgery and will back in the fold sooner than later.

“He’s home resting. He’s just recovering. We’re just playing it safe. He is, after all, our double champion,” Morgan said on the Raw Recap podcast. “He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day so we protect and cater to Daddy Dom and we’re just playing it safe with him and he’ll be back soon.”

