WWE and TNA Run Invasion Angle on NXT

WWE has announced an invasion angle between the company and its partner promotion, TNA.

The angle seemed inevitable from the start of the partnership in January. On this past week’s episode of WWE NXT, several TNA stars interfered in a title vs title match. TNA Champion Oba Femi and NXT Champion Trick Williams put their titles on the line but, ultimately, the match ended in No Contest because of the interference.

At NXT No Mercy, General Manager Ava announced that this upcoming week’s NXT will be an Invasion special. The agreement was made after speaking to TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella. The special includes two elimination-style matches, one for the men and one for the women. They will pit both rosters against each other, similarly to Survivor Series. Ava and Marella will reveal their respective teams this Tuesday on NXT.

In addition, The Hardy Boyz will return to NXT for the first time since March. They are putting the TNA Tag Team Championships on the line against the NXT Tag Team Champions, Dark State.

The Original WWE Invasion

The original invasion storyline began in the early 2000s, shortly after WWE’s purchase of WCW. In the lead-up to Survivor Series, several WCW wrestlers would appear on Raw is War and SmackDown. WCW and ECW would eventually merge to form “The Alliance” and a special pay-per-view was created, Invasion, pitting Team WWE against Team Alliance. Later that year at Survivor Series, WWE and The Alliance fought it out in a winner-takes-all scenario.

It’s not the first time NXT has given a nod to the past. Earlier this year, NXT took place inside the 2100 Arena, the home of ECW. WWE paid tribute to the extreme wrestlers who paved the way on that episode of NXT.

The NXT vs. TNA invasion special will air on The CW on October 7th.

