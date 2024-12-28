WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Title Rematch for Royal Rumble (With a Twist)

At the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against his friend-turned-foe, Kevin Owens.

Owens attacked Rhodes at Bad Blood in October, citing a betrayal from his friend. Then, a few weeks back, Owens showed up to SmackDown to lay down an assault. This angered Rhodes and set up their Saturday Night’s Main Event match. Rhodes wore the precious Winged Eagle belt to the ring, which made many think he’d drop the title.

WWE swerved their entire base, instead, Rhodes retained. Owens, however, attacked him post-match and is holding the title hostage. Owens got into a verbal spat with Triple H and showed up to SmackDown this week for a face-to-face with a neckbrace-wearing Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes Facing Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis demanded Owens return the belt or suffer severe and immediate consequences which he refused. He’s using it as a bargaining chip for a rematch with Rhodes as he would’ve won their first match, but there was no referee to count the pinfall. Aldis cut in to remind him it’s not a negotiation and if he doesn’t hand it over he’ll never step foot in a WWE ring again.

Rhodes entered the picture to say it’s his responsibility to get the championship out of Owens’ hands. To do so he wants a match where no referee can prevent a stoppage. So it’s set: Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana. When Owens stuck out his hand to shake, he blindsided Rhodes and attacked the injured neck.

Owens has been severely unhinged since his title loss to Rhodes, but his vicious ways go back months. After all, he was the one to take out Randy Orton with a piledriver much like he did to the champion at SNME. This will be his third time challenging for the championship since August’s Bash in Berlin.