WWE Announces Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer (With Exciting Twist)

On WWE NXT, the North American and NXT Women’s Champions stood face-to-face for the first time. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer — two talents that WWE scouted in 2024 from Japan and Mexico — are putting their titles on the line against each other.

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Vaquer successfully defended the NA Championship against Karmen Petrovic but it didn’t take long for her next challenger. Giulia made her way down to the ring to congratulate Vaquer and they both agreed to face off. While a date hasn’t been set, the highly-anticipated match could happen during NXT’s next Premium Live Event, Roadblock.

Taking place nearly two weeks after Elimination Chamber in New York at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, a title vs. title match is the perfect marquee for the show. So far, the only match on the card is TNA X Division Champion Moose vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi. They will fight in a “winner takes all” battle.

NXT and TNA announced their official multi-year partnership at the beginning of 2025. The talent swaps have proven extremely beneficial for both brands, especially TNA. They’ve seen an uptick in ticket sales since last summer. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently signed a deal with WWE after debuting in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Joe Hendry is likely to gain interest from WWE when his contract expires at some point. He’s appeared several times on NXT and in the 2025 Royal Rumble. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Matt and Jeff Hardy wrestled together in WWE for the first time since 2019. Not only that, Matt’s last match in NXT took place in 2010. His return set a record for the longest gap between matches at 15 years. He surpassed Carlito’s previous record of 14 years.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on NXT and NXT Roadblock.