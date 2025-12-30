WWE Champion Out of Action ‘Indefinitely’

Revealed on WWE Raw, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is out of action “indefinitely.” His fellow Judgment Day member Liv Morgan shared the news with the rest of thr group, backed up by commentator Joe Tessitore.

Mysterio — a double champion in WWE and AAA — last competed at the AAA Guerra de Titanes event, teaming with El Grande Americano against Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. That match took place on December 20th. The Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez reported that Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury at that event.

The news that he’s out indefinitely differs from a report from Bodyslam+ released ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw. According to that report, Mysterio is in “high spirits” following the injury and that WWE would likely exert caution with him moving into 2026.

He’s not the only major WWE Raw star on the shelf. Seth Rollins previously injured his arm and isn’t expected back in the fold until WrestleMania season at the earliest. In a match with Solo Sikoa in November, Penta suffered a shoulder injury of his own. In a shocking turn of events, he returned on the last WWE Raw of 2025.

What will WWE do without Dominik Mysterio?

Mysterio is a major fixture on Monday nights. Not having his presence on screen will be a great loss not only for the Judgment Day but the Intercontinental Championship, too. In wrestling, accidents happen, and they often come at the most inopportune times. Mysterio recently won back the championship from Cena ahead of his WWE retirement. Having to vacate and crown a new champion would suck, but there’s plenty of talent ready to step up to the plate.

On SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes won the U.S. Championship. Maxxine Dupri is the Women’s IC Champion. Oba Femi and Trick Williams are getting airtime on the main roster. This is the exact direction that WWE needs to head in as their major stars begin to age and retire.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE and Mysterio’s return status as more information becomes available.