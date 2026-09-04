WWE Clash of Clans Takeover Pins Cody Rhodes Against John Cena

WWE is returning to Clash of Clans for another crossover and this time Cody Rhodes is taking the lead in the Search for Cena event.

Every WWE Wrestler Confirmed For Clash of Clans Crossover

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The latest WWE x Clash of Clans crossover has officially kicked off and wrestling enthusiasts can find a handful of WWE Superstars reiminaged in the mobile game’s Search for Cena month long event.

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From September 1 through September 30 Cena’s loot-filled base is waiting for Clash of Clans players to discover throughout the course of their daily raids.

The more players raid, the higher the chance they have of locating John Cena’s base and earning a one-time-only Cody Rhodes statue for their village. Keep in mind that players will only will the statue and loot if their raid is successful.

“Clash of Clans, which has over two billion lifetime downloads, is back with WWE for a second collaboration; and this time, the rivalry is personal. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and WWE Legend John Cena are best known for what they do in the ring, but their competition didn’t start there. Both are long-time players of Clash of Clans, and this shared gaming history has become locker room legend. Now, Rhodes, a decade-long player, has recruited the Clash of Clans community – plus fellow WWE Superstars – to help him hunt down John Cena’s base, taking a decade-long battle out of the ring and into their in-game villages.”

In addition to Cena’s hidden base, the event features six WWE Superstars reimagined as iconic Clash of Clans Hero characters:

Cody Rhodes as “Barbarian King”

Alexa Bliss as “Archer Queen”

The Undertaker as “Grand Warden”

IYO SKY as “Royal Champion”

Jey Uso as “Minion Prince”

Kane as “Dragon Duke”

The official press release also revealed that the following features will be live during the event:

temporary troops

a branded village theme that’s designed around WWE Money in the Bank

WWE chests that can contain like Action Figure Equipment, plus Challenge Tickets and a guaranteed Cody Rhodes Skin

Players who already own the Cody Rhodes Skin will instead receive a random Gold Pass skin, then random Equipment, or a Book of Everything if they’ve collected them all.

That should be everything WWE fans need to know before diving in and checking out the event. Be sure to check back soon for more WWE and gaming news and updates.

Clash of Clans is available now on mobile devices.