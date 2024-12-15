WWE Crowns First Women’s U.S. Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event featured the crowning of the first Women’s U.S. Champion. Women from the SmackDown roster have been battling it out over the last few weeks for a spot in the finals which Chelsea Green and Michin earned.

It’s hard to make a case against either of these women who rightfully deserve recognition for all their hard work. The stage was set for the first SNME in 16 years and Green was victorious. After the match, she celebrated her win with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis and Piper Niven.

Videos by VICE

Chelsea Green WINS WWE U.S. WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Green has had a tumultuous journey to the top of WWE. After her run on Tough Enough in 2015 she was signed to a WWE NXT contract. They eventually cut her loose but she signed with TNA and worked her way back up, showing WWE how much she had improved.

It worked and she re-signed last year, re-debuting in the Royal Rumble. She won the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville (later replaced by Niven). After they lost the titles, she began to soar on her own two feet and fans started to get behind her. In Toronto for Money in the Bank, she had one of her greatest showings in WWE yet.

Green recently revealed in an interview that her creative wheels were spinning should she win the title. “… To be able to say that I’m the winner, to be a Canadian winning the United States Championship, it would be an honor,” Green told Canucks Central. “There are so many things, of course, the creative side of my brain, the wheels get turning and I think of all the things I can do before I’ve even won the championship. It would be amazing to be the inaugural champion and be able to bring it back to Vancouver.”