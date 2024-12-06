WWE Announces New Competition Series ‘LFG’ on A&E

WWE LFG, a new competition series, is heading to A&E.

WWE announced their partnership with A&E is expanding, adding to a lineup that includes Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals. The new series features in-ring matches and a behind-the-scenes look at rising talent vying for a WWE contract. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T serve as mentors.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is: WWE had a similar concept in the early 2000s called Tough Enough. They attempted to revive the show in 2015 with Daniel Bryan, Paige, The Miz, and Hulk Hogan serving as judges. The announcement comes shortly after WWE revealed the ID program which allows independent talent to earn a WWE contract.

WWE LFG ANNOUNCED AT A&E

“Literally filled with blood, sweat, and tears, there’s never been a series that combines in-ring action, behind-the-scenes reality, high-stakes drama, and some of WWE’s greatest icons all in one package. From total unknowns to legends, LFG will give viewers a raw, ground-up, 360-degree view of what it truly takes to make it in the WWE,” said Rob Sharenow, President of Programming, A+E Networks. “Our collaboration with WWE has clearly struck a chord with audiences, and we’re excited to continue producing premium content that resonates with a diverse viewership.”

“A&E has proved to be an excellent home for WWE content, and we’re excited to partner with their fantastic team on these new show concepts and the latest season of WWE Rivals,” added Levesque, who serves as WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

Additionally, legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole is hosting WWE’s Greatest Moments. The half-hour episodes feature various Superstars and Legends “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Owens, among others. They will share vivid recollections and perspectives on the most remarkable moments in wrestling history.