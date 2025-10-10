WWE Hall of Famer Blasts TKO Over “Rotten” Royalty Checks

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is speaking out about a major change in WWE since the TKO Group’s takeover. In 2023, WWE and the UFC merged to form a sports entertainment powerhouse, TKO.

There have been major changes for fans, including higher ticket prices and paying more for PLEs. Additionally, WrestleMania 42 is heading back to Las Vegas while John Cena’s final match will take place on Saturday Night’s Main Event. But it’s not just the WWE Universe feeling the effects.

According to Nash, who was a prominent figure in WWE and WCW in the ’90s and early 2000s, there’s been a change to how legends receive royalty checks.

“I was talking to Mr. [Sean] Waltman this week. We had our weekly update,” Nash said on his Kliq This podcast. “We both got our royalty checks. I said, ‘Holy f–k,’ I said, ‘The last one was good, this one was rotten.’ I mean, it was half.”

Nash explains that there’s been a major change to the itemized breakdown. Before, he’d be able to see exactly how he was making money, but now it’s just a one-liner.

“When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down. It would say, ‘nWo T-shirts,’ ‘nWo women’s T-shirt.’ Now it says, ‘nWo intellectual property,’ and there’s just a number,” he added.

Not only that, Nash is willing to potentially take legal action against them for cutting corners.

“It’s just, it’s going to be a forensic accounting, and I’ll f—ing sue them. I mean, that’s just the way it goes. It got weird when they sold. If you take all those guys [The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan] and you cut that in half and put that back on the books, that’s several million dollars that were in red that go back black on the books.”

