WWE Finally Introduced a New Women’s U.S. Championship

The WWE Universe has been shouting about a women’s midcard title for years. Well, they’re finally getting their wish. On WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis had a “history-making” announcement — a Women’s United States Championship! Aldis explains it will be earned by whoever seizes the moment to make history, whether that’s on WWE Raw or SmackDown.

There were reports circulating a few months back that WWE was in discussions about introducing an Intercontinental Championship and a United States Title for the women. The announcement comes at a time when there have been many advancements for women inside and outside of WWE.

Videos by VICE

WWE Introduces Women’s United States Championship

Out of the roster, there are maybe 10-12 women on television week to week. Levesque conducted a major overhaul when he took the reins. The women bust their behinds to get even more television and Premium Live Event time. They do currently have the Women’s Speed title, however that felt like a test run for how beneficial a new championship could be. Not only that, it’s pretty much a social media title.

Of course that doesn’t fix the very legitimate issues that fans have raised in regards to the booking around the titles. Currently, the Tag Team Titles — held by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill — are tied up in pretty meaningless feuds. Nia Jax and Liv Morgan are the singles champs on their respective brands, but Morgan has been obsessively chasing Rhea Ripley for months. Because of this, the Women’s World Championship has become secondary.

Belair previously spoke out about the title rumors, believing that there’s space for it given how “stacked” the rosters are. “I think our roster is at a time now where you don’t know who’s going to be at Mania. Everybody’s trying to fight for a spot on the card. I feel like another title would really highlight the true talent of our division,” Belair told The Battleground Podcast.

She’s not the only one who has spoken highly of a new title for the women. Tiffany Stratton, the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank winner, is also on board. “I think it would be a great idea because I know NXT has one, actually. They have so many women down in NXT, and we have so many women on the main roster. So I think it would be a great idea to introduce a midcard title, and I think a Netflix Championship, I think that’d be amazing. What a great idea.”