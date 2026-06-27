WWE Legend AJ Styles Helps Son Win Pro Wrestling Debut, and the Footage Is So Wholesome

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles might be retired from wrestling, but he’s wasting no time in creating the next generation. A 19-year-old Avery Styles made his debut at an event in Royston, Georgia, the family’s home state. His first match was against Ashton Martin at Squared Circle Action.

@hunterr2313 What a night!! Avery Styles made his professional wrestling debut at the royston dome, a night to remember, and a night that goes down in history. This kid has talent, and will be just as good as his father (WWE Hall of Famer) Aj Styles. So glad I got the opportunity to work security at this show. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for him! #AveryStyles #AjStyles #professionalwrestling #WWE ♬ original sound – HUNTERCASPER

From the clips circulating social media, it’s clear that Avery has the skills to be just as great as his father, not an easy feat as a second generation wrestler. In one clip, Avery pays homage to his father with his signature indie move, sliding under the guardrails at ringside. At one point, AJ stepped into the ring and hinted at hitting the Styles Clash, but he asks Avery to do it instead, passing the torch. AJ even counted the pin, watching his son score his first victory in professional wrestling.

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Following his retirement, Styles didn’t want to rule out a “return” of sorts to the ring. However, as a full-time competitor?He’s finished. He teased teaming with Avery in an interview with Stephanie McMahon for What’s Your Story?

“Well, I mean, what if my son wrestles? Well, the opportunity to tag with him once. And you never know. So, there’ll be a time when the gloves will never go back on or maybe now but we’ll see,” said AJ.

Styles has three other children, a daughter, Anney, and two other sons, AJ and Albey. While he sees his daughter lacing up the boots one day, one of his other sons wants nothing to do with sports.

“And then who knows if my daughter? My third son has nothing to do with anything sports whatsoever. He doesn’t care about it. But, you know, it would surprise me if my daughter got into it. She’d be like the Rey Mysterio of the women’s. She’s tiny. She’s small.”