WWE Legend Spotted Riling Up The Sphere Crowd at Metallica Gig

Metallica’s residency at the Las Vegas Sphere has attracted thousands of fans, and even a few famous faces. Not the least of which was WWE legend and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

In a new viral video, Paul Michael Levesque—AKA Hunter Hearst Helmsley, AKA The Game, AKA Terra Ryzing (that’s real, look it up)—was spotted riling up the crowd. In the clip, he’s seen doing some signature crowd work motions, and even throwing up some devil horns. Funnily enough, the person filming him seems to have no clue who he is. Check out the clip below.

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Triple H is going viral after his appearance at the Metallica concert yesterday:



“He loves the attention”



“Who is this? idk” pic.twitter.com/DcAGxr2BaE — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 25, 2026

Notably, WWE and Metallica go back a ways. In addition to the band’s music being used in promos for the company over the years, Triple H has a direct wrestling connection to them. In 2011, Triple H used Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” during the opening portion of his entrance for his WrestleMania XXVII match against The Undertaker.

Then, in 2020, Metallica’s “Now That We’re Dead” was used as The Undertaker’s entrance music for a match he had against AJ Styles. I’d also be remiss not to mention ECW and WWE legend The Sandman. He once utilized—you guessed it—Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as his theme music.

Metallica’s Sphere Residency Extends Into 2027, After Which They Will Hit the Road Again

Metallica’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas kicked off on Oct. 1, 2026. The 24-show residency runs through March 13, 2027, with breaks between groups of performances. Afterwards, the band will hit the road for a run of shows in Spring ’27. Joining them will be Limp Bizkit and also Swedish heavy metal band Avatar. You can also find all those dates below.

May 8 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

May 13 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 26 – Fayetteville, AR – Razorback Stadium

May 29 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 – Raleigh, NC – Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium

June 12 – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images