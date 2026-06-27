WWE Night of Champions Results: Who Won King & Queen of the Ring?

WWE Night of Champions kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon with the King and Queen of the Ring finals. Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan against IYO SKY.

Keep reading for the results of WWE’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

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Liv Morgan is cursed

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Morgan is looking to become a double champion and put her name in the history books. SKY—a fan-favorite and friend to Morgan’s foe, Rhea Ripley—looked to put a stop to that. Before the match, Danhausen comes out and curses Morgan after she slaps him. Will that have any impact on the match result?

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There was a lot of back and forth in this match with Morgan taking control and collecting several near-falls. It even seemed like a possibility she would win when SKY tweaked her knee. Unfortunately for Morgan, she won’t get that title opportunity. SKY hit a Spanish Fly off the top rope followed by an Over the Moonsault to pin Morgan. SKY’s choice? She wants Morgan at SummerSlam.

The Ruler Becomes The King

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Uso has been trolling fans online with his confidence over become King of the Ring. Taking on a challenger like Femi isn’t an easy feat, and I fully expected to see Brock Lesnar run interference and prevent him from winning. That would surely set up their match for SummerSlam. Instead, Femi won clean but didn’t indicate who he would choose to face. Despite Uso fighting to make a late comeback, Femi beat Uso in eight minutes with the Fall From Grace.

The enemy of my enemy is my… friend?

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Jade Cargill was hoping to win the U.S. Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton, but because of Charlotte Flair, that didn’t happen. Cargill took control of the match early, overpowering Stratton. Then, when B-Fab and Michin showed up, it was spelling the end for Stratton’s reign. Fortunately for her, Flair and Chelsea Green showed up. While Green was busy with B-Fab and Michin, Flair whacked Cargill over the head with the belt. This gave Stratton enough time to land the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain.

Trick Williams Retains!

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Trick Williams was accompanied by Lil Yachty for his match against Ricky Saints. For the challenger, he has the chance to make a huge splash since arriving on the main roster. With that said, he was pulling out all the heel tricks. He made it seem like Lil Yachty attacked him with the kendo stick while the referee wasn’t looking, so the rapper was sent to the back while the match got underway. Williams retained with the Trick Shot after countering Saints’ offense. Lil Yachty made his way to the ring after the match—kendo stick in hand—and used it on Saints. He also hit his version of the People’s Elbow.

We have a new world champion!

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Cody Rhodes had his work cut out for him tonight. He put his World Title on the line against Sami Zayn and Gunther, making the odds of him retaining that much lower. Gunther tried to eliminate Zayn early, but it didn’t work. Zayn got back up and attacked Gunther. The match continued with all three men getting their near falls, and it resulted in extreme chaos. Eventually, Rhodes hits a double Cross Rhodes, but Zayn was able to counter a second one into his own pin, scoring the victory over Rhodes and winning his first world title in WWE.

WWE’s Man of Steel…Cages.

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Seth Rollins came extra prepared for his Steel Cage match against Bron Breakker. He brought every weapon you could think of—kendo sticks, chairs, tables. Breakker added trash cans, more chair and kendo sticks to the mix. Either man could win by pinfall, submission, or by escaping the cage. At one point, Breakker puts Rollins on tables in the ring and makes the ascent to the top of the cage. Rollins follows, and they battle up top. Rollins brings them both down with a superplex onto the tables. Later, Breakker tries to spear him through the tables, but Rollins moves out of the way, sending Breakker crashing. Rollins hits the Pedigree and Stomp, Breakker somehow manages a kick out. Rollins hits an Avalanche Stomp for the win.