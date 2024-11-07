WWE NXT Goes Extreme With ECW Tribute

WWE got extreme on this week’s NXT, paying tribute to ECW in the famed 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The venue has seen tons of brutal violence between its walls, continuing to draw fans far and wide to attend wrestling events from notable promotions like TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA and Ring of Honor. Given it is airing on a Wednesday night instead of Tuesday due to 2024 election coverage, NXT is running up against AEW Dynamite. WWE pulled out all the stops for the historic show, including bringing back several ECW fan-favorites.

Honoring Female Legends

To open the show Dawn Marie — an ECW women’s wrestling legend — acted as a special guest referee for Lola Vice and Jaida Parker’s hardcore match. Neither of their styles particularly favor unhinged brutality, but they certainly went out with a chip on their shoulders and something to prove. Vice used a brick as her weapon of choice which eventually led to her picking up the win in the match. Vice has been a stand out since her NXT debut in 2022; her martial arts background makes her one to watch as a future champion in WWE.

RVD Gets Revenge

Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans faced off as well, with an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. Last week, RVD broke up a backstage brawl between the two and on tonight’s episode he tried to offer advice to the young Lee. The former NXT North American Champion brushed him off. Instead, Lee caught him off guard by hitting him in the back of the head with a chair. While it was presumed he had gone to get medical attention for his injuries, RVD’s music hit in the 2300 Arena, getting his payback and assisting Evans with the win.

Dudley Boyz Reunite in nXT

“D-Von! Get the tables!” — while Bubba Ray was scheduled to make an appearance on the show, his tag team partner D’Von Dudley was not. Bubba teamed with Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland. At one point, the WWE Hall of Famer called for tables. It was D-Von who came to their aid, bringing back the Dudley Boyz. They reunited back in 2015 for one last WWE tag team run which lasted until the summer of 2016.

Reuniting the Family

Grazie! Nunzio and Tony Mamaluke entered the ring to the nostalgic F.B.I. theme. Nunzio was preparing to face Tony D’Angelo for the North American Championship. Earlier in the night, Nunzio had expressed frustration toward the champion for not calling him back. While he hasn’t appeared in a WWE sanctioned match since 2008, he has remained an active wrestler.

The Queen Of Extreme is in the Building

During the main event — a huge 10 woman tag match — ECW legend Francine was shown ringside as a spectator. While her wrestling career was relatively short, she is considered one of the ECW originals. Early on she took part in a feud with Raven, his valet Beulah McGillicutty and his tag partner Stevie Richards. She continued to bounce around ECW, aligning herself with different stars before setting her sights on WWE in 2005.